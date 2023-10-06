​Serendipity Foundation’s Christmas appeal launched

​A Christmas appeal has been launched to help those in need in the Louth area.

Tom Sanders and Ben Smith of the Neighbour's Kitchen appealing for Christmas gifts.

The newly-rebranded Serendipity Foundation is launching their annual Christmas Food and Gift Appeal, which is in support of those in need including people accepting help from services including EDAN Lincs and ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach).

The Serendipity Initiative sees opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked in society, while the Neighbour's Kitchen, which was launched during the first coronavirus lockdown, provides healthy food to create meals for vulnerable people in the community.

They have now merged to form the Serendipity Foundation, operated from the Priory Hotel and founded and run by Paul Hugill MBE, who said that last year’s Christmas appeal received a “heart-warming and inspiring” response, which they hope to be able to repeat this year with the help of residents and local businesses:

“We would be so grateful if you and your colleagues can help us once again make sure that as many children and vulnerable adults feel some sense of the magic of Christmas this year,” he said.

Examples of gifts could include toiletries sets, warm socks and scarf sets, craft sets, games, puzzles, books and so on.

Paul added that presents for parents and carers, who are often overlooked, would also be appreciated.

Paul said: "Times are tough for many people and we understand that there isn't a lot of disposable income around. If you are struggling, then stocking fillers make the world of difference."

Donations of food will also be gratefully accepted for the Serendipity Foundation’s work continuing to provide food parcels for those struggling to feed their families: “The kind of things we most need are things that can help a person or family get stocked up over the festive period,” Paul said, “We would love for people who are struggling to at least experience some respite over the winter."