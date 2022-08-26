Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour's Kitchen thank Louth for their help
After flooding threatened to derail their good work helping people struggling in Louth, Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour's Kitchen have thanked the people of Louth for their help filling their empty cupboards.
Conscious of the current cost of living crisis Paul is only asking people to donate what they feel they are able to and begging people not to put themselves out or spend too much money
he said if people could make a very small contribution it makes a huge difference it's not all about the big piles of food if people just buy one extra tin of beans or one extra bag of apples that can make all the difference rather than people spending lots and people don't have the money to spare right now.
Just an extra pound could buy us a box of cereal or some extra tins and that's all that we are encouraging people to do he said we are so grateful for the way people have responded and to see strangers helping each other out as really inspiring there's real magic in this town.
Most Popular
Paul said he was especially heart and by the way the community rallied round to help restock their cupboards after the recent flooding meant they had to throw out an entire freezer full of food costing them hundreds of pounds but within 24-hours of a social media post going out appealing for help the cupboard was back full again Paul added we've got such incredible neighbours here and it's amazing to see just how far people will go to help each other it's wonderful to see - Louth is such a great town