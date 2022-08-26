Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour's Kitchen thank Louth for their help

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

...and the re-stocked larder just 24 hours later.

Conscious of the current cost of living crisis Paul is only asking people to donate what they feel they are able to and begging people not to put themselves out or spend too much money

he said if people could make a very small contribution it makes a huge difference it's not all about the big piles of food if people just buy one extra tin of beans or one extra bag of apples that can make all the difference rather than people spending lots and people don't have the money to spare right now.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just an extra pound could buy us a box of cereal or some extra tins and that's all that we are encouraging people to do he said we are so grateful for the way people have responded and to see strangers helping each other out as really inspiring there's real magic in this town.

The empty larder before...