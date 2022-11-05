2021 Quads 4x4 winner Simon David

Spectacular Motocross action is back on the beach this weekend – November 5 and 6.

As normal, all of the fun kicks-off on Saturday morning at 10.30am with the East Lindsey District Council/Magna Vitae supported Clubman Sprint/ SECWHA Clubman Vets race.

On the freshly prepared circuit this contest is of 1.5 hour duration and once again it’s attracted a super entry. 2021 winner Jack Beniston returns to defend his title but Scott Aldridge, Brad Thornhill, Travis Steels and Sean Wainwright who were also top five finisher’s last time out will

Clubmen fighting for grip.

join Beniston on the start line.

So, this is sure to be a top contest with amongst others Ryan Crowder, Jack Edmondson, Charlie Palmer, Aaron Patstone, Ben Wainwright and Rosie Rowett, 3 rd in the 2022 World Women’s Enduro Championship having also entered. In the Vet’s class, 2021 victor Sean Smith who loves the Skegness sand terrain is back and looking to put another podium in the bag!

The second contest on Saturday features the always entertaining Quads and Sidecars who will be in action for agruelling 2 hour battle. Sponsored by Integro, the Quads entry does not feature last year’s winner Sheldon Seal but there’s still plenty of quality on view! Podium finishers in 2021, Jonny Kelly (2nd) and Kevin Meenagh (3rd) again make the long trip from Northern Ireland.

They will be joined by top ACU British Championship rider Oliver Sansom who was the bronze medal finisher in this year’s National series. In the Quad 4x4 entry, 2021 runner-up Harry Hinkley will be hoping to go one place better this time around whilst Harry Stevens, 3rd last year will also be on the

start line. Although the Sidecar entry is low on numbers, Alun Davies with James Ferguson in the chair travels up from Wales chasing his 10th Skegness victory, what a record that is!

Sunday at 11.30am and it’s the big one as Elite, Clubman and Vets solo riders go for it in the Visit Lincs Coast Adult three hour race in which the winner picks up a nice £1,000 cheque. Chambers Husqvarna rider Dan Thornhill the 2021 victor is back for more but will face the recent five times Weston Beach Race champion Todd Kellett on his Drag On Tech Yamaha. Both Dan and Todd have already claimed two Skegness wins each so the race to be the first man bagging a hat-trick should be special! Attempting to stop those two lads from making it a treble though will be a whole host of quality challengers including Evgeny Bobryshev, Jamie Wainwright, George Simmutch, Sion Talbot,

Jimmy Margetson and Phil Mercer who is looking to defend his Skegness Vets title. When you also throw into the mix all of the top lads who are doubling up after racing on Saturday, this should be a high standard sand race!