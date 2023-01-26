Service to be held in Boston for those affected by baby loss

A service is to be held in Boston for anyone affected by baby loss.

Boston's Holy Trinity Church.

East Lincs Sands will be holding its annual baby loss memorial ​service at The Holy Trinity Church, in Spilsby Road, on Sunday, January 29.After the service, which starts at 2pm, there will be refreshments and the chance to talk to trained befrienders.

East Lincs Sands is one of more than 100 branches of the national charity SANDS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is run by a voluntary group of parents/grandparents who have all experienced the loss of a baby.

Recently, it has raised funds to contribute towards the development of the newly opened bereavement suite at the Pilgrim Hospital and to install garden sculptures in the Baby Memorial Garden within the grounds of Boston Crematorium.

The group has two trained befrienders who can be contacted either via its local helpline on 07934 967990 or via email at [email protected]