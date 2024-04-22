Set the date: Find out about the exciting community events planned for Boston this year

There are lots of community events planned for Boston this year.

Boston Borough Council's events team and local organisers have announced a line-up of ‘exciting’ community events planned for Boston Town Centre this year.

A council spokesperson said: “Funded mainly through the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC), these events celebrate the history, heritage, culture, and diversity of our town, while also driving footfall into the town centre and promoting healthy activities within the community.

“As we embrace springtime in Boston, we're thrilled to announce the event line-up for the rest of the year. With the May Fair just around the corner and Boston Bike Night under new leadership, our community is in for some fantastic experiences”.

Events planned for 2024 include:

• May 4th to 11th: Boston May Fair

• May 30th and 31st: Carousel Horses Trail

• June 22nd: Charity Shop Flea Market

• June 23rd: Classic Car and Vintage Festival

• July 4th: Boston Bike Night

• July 14th: Boston’s Strongest and Food Fest

• July 15th to September 2nd: Boston Beach

• July 17th: Teddy Bears Picnic at the beach

• July 20th: Busking Festival

• July 23rd: Golden Time at the beach

• August 2nd: Explorer Trail

• August 2nd and 3rd: Food Festival

• August 7th: Dinosaur Trail

• August 10th: Art Street Market

• August 15th and 16th: Two-day Boston Beach and Boston Big Local Legacy Event

• August 17th: Skate Jam

• August 20th: Fun in the Sun at the beach

• August 25th: Ska and Reggae Festival

• August 28th: Mermaid Themed Trail

• October 25th: Haunted Boston

• November 29th to December 1st: Boston Christmas Festival

Coun Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Events at Boston Borough Council, said: "I am delighted that we have a great line-up of events to see us through 2024. With Boston Bike Night being secured by a new group of volunteers, as well as the beach making a return to Central Park alongside the Legacy event for Boston Big Local, celebrating their 10 years of funding support for many events held in Boston Town Centre.

"I hope many families make the most of these events we have lined up for our community, many of which are completely free.

