Several interested buyers for RAF Scampton as MP urges speed

Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer has pushed for a speedy sale of RAF Scampton, saying there are several interested parties.

The former airbase is being sold by the Home Office, with West Lindsey District Council keen to enact its vision to bring £300m worth of regeneration to the area.

There has been frustration from local campaigners at the delays, with the site in limbo since the government abandoned plans to house asylum seekers there nine months ago.

The proposed development with Scampton Holdings aims to make the site a key player in aerospace, satellite and defence technology.

The Home Office is currently valuing the site, but hasn’t openly marketed it yet.

The Lincoln MP says he recently visited the site with agents who are preparing to put it on the market, and wants to see a sale as quickly as possible.

“I have been engaging closely with the Home Office as they go through the process of marketing it for sale,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“A commercial agent has been appointed. I went round the site with them two weeks ago and pointed out its unique aviation heritage, plus the potential in the length of the runway and airspace above.

“The key thing for me is the huge industrial potential for high tech businesses.

“There’s still interest from Scampton Holdings and several others.

“I want it done as quickly as possible. So many people in Scampton and Lincoln have been waiting for a long time.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city and county and we need to grasp it. I’ve stressed to colleagues the speed that’s required.”

West Lindsey District Council has been talking with potential users of the site if their vision goes ahead.

Sarah Carter, leader of the Save Our Scampton campaign, said recently that the community wouldn’t be happy until the deal was closed.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This government inherited an asylum system under unprecedented strain, including plans to house asylum seekers in RAF Scampton, which ran up spiralling costs of over £60 million between March 2023 and September 2024.

“We have taken swift action to review and discontinue the use of RAF Scampton as asylum accommodation, in order to save the taxpayer millions in projected site costs.

“We must comply with market regulation of public land, rather than just handing it to the council. The sale of the site is taking place in line with the process for disposing of Crown Land.”