Shake your tail feather at Totally Tina tribute show

The Totally Tina show is coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Justine Riddoch has the looks, the moves and most of all the voice – earning her top spot in the musical tribute world.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is a National Tribute Awards winner since 2013.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve years have passed since the Totally Tina show first sprang to life, but the cast and crew are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performances featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

Justine admits she has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her homage to the legend herself with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll Queen’s live performances.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back, It’s Only Rock and Roll and The Bitch is Back have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

Justine is justifiably proud of her cast and crew who’ve played a huge part in helping her to create the longest running Tina Turner tribute.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far! Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.”

Totally Tina – Embassy Theatre, August 28

Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm.