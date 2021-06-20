Share a Story fun at Navenby CofE Primary School.

The visit was organised by Rippon Homes, the housebuilder behind the Eleanor Gardens development near the school.

Keith (pictured) told Year Two pupils about Lincolnshire history and folk stories, fitting in with this year’s theme of Myths, Magic, and Mayhem.

In addition, Rippon donated £150 of book vouchers to the school for it to boost its library.

Headteacher Craig Elliott said: “We were delighted that our Year Two class had the opportunity to enjoy a live storytelling thanks to Rippon. They all enjoyed it immensely and we’re very appreciative of their involvement in the school and local community.”

Ian Dyke, managing director of Rippon Homes added, “Family life is very important to us when we create our developments, and we’re honoured to contribute to that aspect of the community where possible.

