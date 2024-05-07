Share old photos for upcoming exhibition

A photo from Louth's Youth Fellowship group from the early 1950s.

​In the spring of 2025, Louth Museum will be hosting a new exhibition entitled ‘Growing Up In Louth 1939-1989’, which will show the various aspects of the lives of young people who grew up in Louth during the years.

The museum staff are now appealing to members of the public to come forward to lend some of their photographs that will showcase school classes, sports teams, choirs and music groups, school outings, scouts and guide events, and other youth organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are especially interested in photographs that clearly show fashions of the time, or particular activities, events or venues that young people attended.

The photographs would be copied for the display, and then the originals returned to their owners.

As well as photographs, the organisers are also aiming to have a display entitled ‘Teenage Diary of a Ludensian’, and are looking for anyone who still has their teenage diary dating from between 1939 and 1989 to show photocopies or transcripts of diary pages, which can be used anonymously if preferable.

If anyone has any suitable photos, diary entries, or any other artefacts of the time which would be suitable for the exhibition, take them into Louth Museum on Broadbank, which is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday, or phone the museum on 01507 601211 and speak to organiser Julie Gough.