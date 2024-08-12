Share your memories as West Lindsey District Council celebrates its golden anniversary

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, has welcomed the idea

As it gets ready to celebrate its golden anniversay West Lindsey District Council is excited to announce the launch of its ‘Share Your Memories’ project.

The project aims to capture and preserve the cherished moments of individuals, groups, and organisations within West Lindsey to mark 50 years since the council was formed.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of the council, who has welcomed the idea, said: “The 'Share Your Memories' initiative is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the rich history, culture and beautiful environment of West Lindsey.

“We encourage everyone to participate and contribute their favourite memories and photos, helping us create a lasting tribute to our district.”

If you would like to participate you can share a photo of your favourite place in West Lindsey or an event or moment you captured, write a short paragraph describing your favourite memory of West Lindsey or submit both a photo and a short paragraph.

Submissions are open until September 2, and all entries will be collected and compiled into an online ‘book’ that showcases West Lindsey through the years.

This book will be accessible to everyone, allowing the community to reflect on and appreciate the shared experiences that make West Lindsey unique.

It will include a photo montage using selected photos to create a visual montage of West Lindsey.

In addition to the online book, a hard copy will be printed and included in a commemorative package.

The book will also include interviews with councillors and officers, who will delve into their motivations for standing for election or working with the council.

The interviews will also be included in the online book, offering personal insights into the people serving the community.

To submit your photographs email a scanned copy of your images to [email protected], or bring them to the council offices at the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA.

Please include your name, address, email and contact telephone number please so that the council can contact you.