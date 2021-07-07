Share your poems and see North Lincolnshire’s public spaces transformed

Of Earth and Sky installation at Gloucester. Photo credit: FluxxFilms

The project, called Of Earth and Sky, is the brainchild of renowned artist Luke Jerram, and will see North Lincolnshire’s public spaces transformed with lines of poetry showcased in visually striking displays.

These will form a temporary sculpture trail, with residents able to explore 25 locations, from August 6 until September 2.

Residents are invited to share all types and themes of poetry, with organisers encouraging entries that explore a sense of pride, ownership or curiosity for Scunthorpe or wider North Lincolnshire. The poetry collected will then shape the phrases that will be used in the trail.

Alternatively, you can also drop poems in at any community hub or freestanding library in North Lincolnshire, or at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre or North Lincolnshire Museum. Please be sure to include your name and contact details. The deadline for entries closes on Friday July 16.

For added inspiration, you can visit 20-21 Visual Arts Centre or North Lincolnshire Museum, accessing resources at newly launched pop-up poetry stations.

Residents will also have the chance to get top tips and suggestions from professional poets at a series of workshops, taking place both online and across the community.

As well as the thrill of having their poem displayed, entrants have the chance to win prizes including vouchers from North Lincolnshire’s Brigg-based independent book shop, The Rabbit Hole. Prizes are also available for schools.

The project is part of an extra special programme of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of 20-21 Visual Arts Centre.

Councillor John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – urban, said: “To be chosen to host Of Earth and Sky is a huge privilege, and great news for North Lincolnshire. The 20-21 Visual Arts Centre’s popular anniversary programme is really putting our area on the creative map – the next stop for this art work is Charlottesville, USA.

“While the past year has been extremely challenging, we are on the path to normality now, and our towns welcoming back visitors. This project arrives at just the right time; it’s all about getting outside and enjoying our communities, and experiencing the wonderful locations on our doorstep in a whole new way.

“North Lincolnshire is fortunate to have a wealth of creative talent, and attracting amazing art works like this is a fantastic boost, inspiring people to find new and exciting ways to express themselves. I cannot wait to see residents’ poems showcased.”

Earlier this year, more than 4,400 people visited the Scunthorpe-based gallery to admire another of Luke Jerram’s artworks, the awe-inspiring Museum of the Moon.

Of Earth and Sky is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. In addition to the sculpture trail the funding of £48,830 will enable some new digital commissions to take place exploring wellbeing and involving local communities.