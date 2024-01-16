Share your views on East Lindsey District Council's proposed 3.06% Council Tax rise

Residents in East Lindsey are being asked to share their views on the district council’s proposed budget, which will see a Council Tax rise of 3.06 percent.

East Lindsey District Council’s draft budget 2024/25 is centred on supporting investment and driving the local economy, and the council is asking residents and businesses to share their views on the proposed budget.

ELDC’s draft budget proposes a Council Tax rise of 3.06 percent – or £4.95 per year for a Band D property, an extra 9.5p per week.

The council is looking to deliver additional investment in key areas including our market towns, driving economic growth, supporting the delivery of affordable housing, supporting healthy living, invest to save initiatives as well as the decarbonisation and continued investment in green initiatives.

The budget also proposes:

• To continue with the generation of additional efficiencies, shared services and income from commercial activities guided by our Delivery Plans.

• Increased capital investment in Council assets to help generate new income streams, reduce running costs and help deliver services more efficiently.

• Significant additional capital and revenue spending supported by Grant Funding

• Setting aside funds to support de-carbonisation activities and support for the most vulnerable in our community.

Coun Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Our priorities are to ensure that we remain financially resilient to deliver the services that our communities need as well as investing in our towns and delivering recovery by supporting economic growth.

“As part of the process, it is important we hear the views of our residents and businesses to help inform our final decision at Council in February.

“I wish to encourage our residents and businesses to take time to read through the proposals and have their say as part of this consultation."

The consultation is available to complete online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/25388/Budget-2024-25-Consultation

Paper copies of the consultation can also be requested by calling 01507 601111.