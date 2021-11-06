Sharing ‘pockets of happiness’

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211028-135748001

Members of the recently formed Lioness Ladies Group have been doing their bit to make Christmas 2021 a time to remember for disadvantaged people overseas.

The group has been lending its support to the Rotary shoebox scheme, which involves gifts being sent to families in need in Eastern Europe in time for Christmas.

“This year, the Lioness Ladies filled 92 boxes,” a spokesman for the group said. “A little pocket of happiness for those in need.”

Members will be holding a quiz night at the Solo Bar and Restaurant on Friday, November 19, at 7.30pm, in aid of local charities. The price is £2 per person, with teams of up to six permitted.

They will also be in Bristol Arcade on Saturday, December 11, with their Christmas stall, again raising money for good causes in the area.