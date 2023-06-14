The renewed space at the 18 Briar Way unit will offer a bigger selection of shoes and there will be an exciting range of brands available.
To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone will have a range of special offers available for customers, including savings on selected summer styles as well as other seasonal opening offers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now with a refitted space and extended product offering, Shoezone now stocks its own brands and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.
Debbie Heppell, the manager of the modernised store, is delighted to share the news that the re-opening has created an additional three job vacancies. Already two of the roles have been recruited and trained ready for the opening.
Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Skegness, which will see new brands launch for customers to enjoy.
"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can visit the relaunched Skegness store from Saturday, June 17. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 am – 5.30 pm, and 10 am – 4 pm on Sunday. To view products that will be available instore at the Hildreds Centre unit, visit the website at shoezone.com.