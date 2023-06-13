Footwear retailer Shoezone is reopening a bigger store at the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness on Saturday – with two new members of staff to greet customers.

Shoezone is re-opening a bigger store at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness on Saturday.

The renewed space at the 18 Briar Way unit will offer a bigger selection of shoes and there will be an exciting range of brands available.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone will have a range of special offers available for customers, including savings on selected summer styles as well as other seasonal opening offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with a refitted space and extended product offering, Shoezone now stocks its own brands and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

A bigger range of shoes will be available at the re-opened Shoezone store at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

Debbie Heppell, the manager of the modernised store, is delighted to share the news that the re-opening has created an additional three job vacancies. Already two of the roles have been recruited and trained ready for the opening.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Skegness, which will see new brands launch for customers to enjoy.

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

Advertisement

Advertisement