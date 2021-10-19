Shoppers urged to show Gainsborough market some love as new campaign launches

Shoppers are being urged to visit their local markets including Gainsborough

The national initiative is run by the National Association of British Market Authorities, and continues until Saturday, October 30.

Gainsborough Market is held on Tuesdays and Saturdays, giving shoppers opportunities to get involved.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We have fantastic, community-focused markets every week, including Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Caistor.

“Visiting each one is something I thoroughly enjoy doing as much as I can, Caistor being my closest local market of course.

“The variety of locally-grown products available, as well as the friendly community environment, is always a pleasure to be around, even in the coldest of months.

“I invite everyone to visit a local market this week and take part in the national campaign to celebrate the role markets play within our local communities.

“We have traders out in all weathers every week and I congratulate them all on their commitment and desire to provide local products and support the local economy within our district.”

The campaign runs for two weeks, and is hoped it will give communities a chance to show their support for local markets in West Lindsey.

Coun Tracey Coulson, vice-chairman of the prosperous communities committee, said: “As a council, we know how important markets are to our communities.

“As well as providing jobs and income, markets are a strong resource to our local economy and as far as I am concerned, the more popular they are, the better for our district.

“Please take this fantastic opportunity to visit your local market and explore all the local stalls available over the next two weeks where you can.”

Parking is free in Gainsborough car parks for one hour and free for two hours in Market Rasen car parks.