Spilsby Market is to relaunch on Monday, March 3.

Shoppers urged to show their support at Spilsby market relaunch

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekly market has struggled in recent years but since January, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has been collaborating with Spilsby Town Council to restore it to its former glory.

Locals will get the opportunity to see for themselves what has been achieved when the market opens on Monday, March 3, at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELDC says shopping locally at markets not only supports the local economy by keeping money circulating within the community but also provides access to fresher, locally sourced products.

It offers a more personal shopping experience with your local market traders, allowing visitors to contribute to the flourishing of local businesses.

Along with the relaunch, ELDC also has a new markets Facebook page, which aims to promote the markets to residents and attract new traders, increasing the number of stalls and footfall in the town.

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy said, “I am very excited to see the relaunch of Spilsby Market!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have listened to our local communities' feedback and have decided to approve a 50% reduction in market fees, which means pitches are now available from just £7.50, making them the most affordable in the surrounding counties.

“I invite and encourage the local community to come together and show their support for this significant event by visiting the market and welcoming both new and existing traders.”

Spilsby Market will continue to operate every Monday throughout the year. The nearest parking options include on-street parking on High Street, Post Office Lane Car Park, and Robin Hood Car Park.

There are still spaces available for market traders, crafters, charities, and businesses looking to advertise. If you are interested visit the East Lindsey District Council website and search for 'booking a market stall' for more information.

For further information, please contact the ELDC Markets Team at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page @EastLindseyMarkets.