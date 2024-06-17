Shortlist of hopefuls announced for Gainsborough’s DN21 Awards as it returns after four years

Gainsborough's DN21 Awards are returning after four years

The judges for the Gainsborough DN21 Awards have announced their shortlist of hopefuls as the countdown starts for the return of the awards ceremony on Thursday, July 25.

Awards include Customer Service Team of the Year, Community Engagement Award, Best Family Run Business, Independent Retailer of the Year, Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Shining Star Award, Best new Business, Social Media Award, Best Trade Business and Green Business of the Year.

The coveted Retailer of the Year Award will also be announced on the night and will be voted for by the public.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “What a high quality of entrants we have had for the return of the DN21 Awards. The judges have had a really tough job shortlisting our finalists.

“Gainsborough is a great, entrepreneurial town with some fantastic businesses – we’re really pleased to have the opportunity to focus on the innovation and excellence in town with these awards.

“A huge well done to every single company that has been shortlisted.”

The DN21 awards event still has sponsorship opportunities available.

To find out more about how your company can get involved and to contact the team for bookings visit www.dn21awards.co.uk

The DN21 Awards will take place at 6pm, on Thursday, July 25, at Thonock Park on The Belt Road, Gainsborough.