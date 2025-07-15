‘Should you still be claiming?’:  Authority reviews single person allowance after £10.3m cost revealed

East Lindsey District Council.

The Council Tax Single Person Discount review has begun in East Lindsey after it was disclosed last year’s discounts cost the authority £10.3 million.

Residents are being ‘strongly’ encouraged to tell East Lindsey District Council if they are claiming a Single Person Council Tax discount they are no longer entitled to.

The District Council gives a 25 per cent discount to 23,947 households in East Lindsey, where there is only one adult resident at the property. In the last financial year, this totalled more than £10.3million.

The Council will be working with a third party to compare its council tax information with other databases. This will identify those cases where more than one adult is living at an address and a discount is being claimed.

East Lindsey District Council began to contact residents who are claiming the Single Person Discount on Monday (July 14). This is being done with a letter sent to all current recipients of the discount.

Residents can respond to this letter online, by text, or by returning the completed form to the provided address. A response is required within 14 days of receiving the letter.

Councillor Thomas Kemp, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: "We understand that most residents who claim our Single Person Discount review are doing so rightfully, however, some people may have recently been through a change in circumstances and forgotten to inform us. There may also be a minority who are knowingly claiming our discount when they are not entitled to.

"This is why we feel it is necessary to carry out an annual review of the Single Person Discount scheme. To do this, we will send a letter to everyone currently claiming the Discount, giving residents the chance to inform us if they should no longer be doing so. It is a legal requirement that those who should no longer be claiming the Discount tell us within 14 days of receiving our letter.

"While we conduct this review, we continue to encourage residents who feel they may be entitled to the Single Person Discount or any other Council Tax support to contact us about it, if they are not already taking advantage of these reductions."

Residents can contact East Lindsey's Council Tax team via email at [email protected] or by phone on 01507 601111. For more information about the available discounts and exemptions, householders can check our website: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/CouncilTaxReductions.