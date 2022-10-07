Show off your artistic ability as The Big Draw fesitval returns to Gainsborough
Residents are being asked to come along to The Big Draw in Sweet Caroline’s in Gainsborough as part of Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage projects.
On Saturday, October 22, from 10am until 4pm an annual festival of drawing which takes place in towns and cities all over the world will take place in West Lindsey.
This year’s theme is ‘come back to colour’. This theme fits with Gainsborough’s current restoration projects around the Market Place, Market Street, Silver Street and Lord Street, which are currently underway.
Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at West Lindsey District Council is delighted to be able to share the news of the event.
He said: “This annual drawing festival is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to get involved in a free workshop and spend their day getting creative.
"We are delighted to see the festival returning to West Lindsey once again.”
Townscape Heritage Activity co-ordinator, Theresa Workman, has been planning the event.
She said: “We are delighted to be able to host this event in Gainsborough once again. There will be a free workshop to design new window illustrations for Gainsborough Heritage Centre, which is a fantastic opportunity for our local residents.”
During this event, local residents will also have the opportunity to make lanterns.
These lanterns can be used on the Illuminate Guided Walk which forms part of our Illuminate event on November 26.