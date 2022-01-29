Showcase of ‘sustainability, diversity and excellence’ to open at Sleaford arts venue

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220120-115349001

Design-Nation: Our Journey will run at the Hub, in Navigation Wharf, from Saturday, January 29 to Sunday, April 24.

It will feature work from 25 contributors to Design-Nation – a membership portfolio for designer-makers based in the UK, a ‘trusted one-stop destination for anyone with a keen interest in design and craft’, as it describes itself.

On display, there will be ceramics, digital technologies, glass, leather, metal, re-purposed materials, textile and wood. Exhibits will include 2D artworks, decorative vessels, jewellery, lighting, mosaics, quilting, throws and sculptures.

A spokesman for the exhibition said: “Our Journey captures important milestones in the evolution of Design-Nation’s portfolio of leading contemporary designer-makers from across the UK.

“A showcase of diverse material-led practices, Our Journey emphasises excellence and beauty of design and craftsmanship and highlights the sector’s increasingly committed focus on innovative ways to address sustainability and embrace ethical making.”

The Hub is the new (and original) name for the National Centre for Crafts and Design (NCCD).

It has reverted to being known as The Hub following the merger of the NCCD and artsNK (and a £1.2m refurbishment).

Looking ahead to the Our Journey exhibition, a spokesman said: “The Crafts Council has already identified this exhibition as one of the craft exhibitions to look out for in 2022 and with its focus on sustainability, diversity and excellence, it is an exhibition we’re proud to host here at the Hub.”

Design-Nation: Our Journey launches with a private view on Friday, from 6–8pm.