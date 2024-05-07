Sighting of rat is reason Red Lion pub in Skegness was closed ahead of Bank Holiday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Customers were concerned and informed Lincolnshire World when a pet control specialist was seen entering the Red Lion Wetherspoon pub on Roman Bank.
This follows a positive period when 22 new jobs were confirmed as a result of the expansion, which was revealed to the public in February, forming part of the gateway to the main shopping street of Lumley Road.
However, we can now report customers should not be concerned. Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that The Red Lion was closed for two days following the sighting of a rat on the premises.
“The decision was taken by pub and senior management.
“As a result a pest control specialist visited the pub each day and undertook work to ensure this does not happen again.
“The pub has an excellent food hygiene rating with the most recent visit receiving a 5* SOTD score from environmental health officers.”