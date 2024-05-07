Sighting of rat is reason Red Lion pub in Skegness was closed ahead of Bank Holiday

A pub in Skegness which reopened earlier this year after a £1.3million expansion has enjoyed a busy Bank Holiday, in spite of being closed for two days last week after the sighting of a rat on the premises.
By christina redford
Published 7th May 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Customers were concerned and informed Lincolnshire World when a pet control specialist was seen entering the Red Lion Wetherspoon pub on Roman Bank.

This follows a positive period when 22 new jobs were confirmed as a result of the expansion, which was revealed to the public in February, forming part of the gateway to the main shopping street of Lumley Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, we can now report customers should not be concerned. Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that The Red Lion was closed for two days following the sighting of a rat on the premises.

A busy Red Lion pub in Skegness over the Bank Holiday.A busy Red Lion pub in Skegness over the Bank Holiday.
A busy Red Lion pub in Skegness over the Bank Holiday.

“The decision was taken by pub and senior management.

“As a result a pest control specialist visited the pub each day and undertook work to ensure this does not happen again.

“The pub has an excellent food hygiene rating with the most recent visit receiving a 5* SOTD score from environmental health officers.”