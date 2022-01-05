Sign up for green waste collection online for chance of winning a year’s free subscription.

To enter, residents need to renew or sign-up to the service online by February 20.

Twelve lucky households will receive the free subscription - and signing up online is quick and easy, say the District Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the annual fee of £50, the District Council will provide 22 green waste collections, 19 from Spring to Autumn and three throughout Winter.

Residents can still subscribe after February 20, however, the start date may be later and 22 collections cannot be guaranteed but the cost will remain the same.

The subscription period for 2022/23 will begin week commencing March 21, 2022. The last collections for the 2021/22 season will be week ending March 18, 2022.

Residents who subscribe by February 20 will receive a letter in March with full details including what time to present the bin, their collection day and a sticker for their bin/s.