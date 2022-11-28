Sign up for Rasen Santa Run

Get into the seasonal spirit and take part in Market Rasen’s first Santa Fun Run 2km event.

Santa Fun Runs have become popular. Pictured is one at Skegness in 2021

Starting from the Market Place, participants can run, jog or walk the two-kilometre route, which will finish at the Leisure Centre, where some warming soup will be available.Entry fee is £10 to include a Santa suit or £5 if you will be wearing your own Christmas costume.

The fee for accompanied under 16s £1.

To register for a place including a Santa costume, email [email protected] by Wednesday December 7, with the run itself taking place on Sunday December 11.

Costumes can be collected from 10am on the day.

Registration on the day for all entrants will be from 10.15am, with the fun run starting at 11am.