Sign up for storytime at Market Rasen to celebrate libraries

Aimed at pre-school children, families are encouraged to go along and join in the fun of Rhymetimes and Storytimes.

The BookTrust Storytimes will be starting in October for a period of six weeks, with activities and digital resources for families to use in the library and at home.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, president of BookTrust, said: “I first walked into a library when I was about three, I think.

“It lent us the first books I ever loved, and I’ll never forget that.

“Every library is a pathway to enjoyment, knowledge and understanding, and, to me, every librarian is a hero because they pass on what they love to children, making readers and writers of them, and bringing joy to their lives.

“It is wonderful that BookTrust and libraries across the country are working together and using their invaluable expertise to do something new and different to support more families discover the joy of reading.’

Market Rasen Library will be holding sessions every Wednesday, where families will be encouraged to take a fun pack home with them, including the book of the story being read that week in the library, as well as some fun activities to do at home.

After reading at home, the children will then be asked to vote for their favourite book at the end of the six special storytimes.

Pop into the library in Mill Road to find out more or visit the website www.Better.org.uk/library/Lincolnshire.