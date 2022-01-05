The charity is urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

By raising vital funds, people across the county could help to further life-saving research, while burning off any excess Christmas calories.

As well as increasing fitness and helping towards a healthy body weight, taking part could take a little weight off the mind, too. Regular walking is a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.

Sign up for the Walk All Over Cancer challenge in March

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Lincolnshire, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

"That’s why we’re urging people to play their part by making ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their New Year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2022 has a more positive outlook, so why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for all in aid of a good cause?

“We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person."

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps are equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.