Significant drop in football related violence

Lincolnshire Police.

Officers were called to just three football related incidents following the Euro 2020 quarter final match between England and Ukraine on Saturday – a significant drop after 53 violent incidents took place in just six hours following the England vs Germany match on Tuesday last week.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our officers were out in the county’s towns this weekend ensuring that those enjoying the England vs Ukraine game could do so without the risk of intimidation distress or alarm caused by those who decide that the law doesn’t apply to them.

“We are delighted that our efforts, and our messaging earlier this week that we will not tolerate violence during or following football matches, has made a difference, with only three football-related incidents taking place.

“This is a great result – as was the football match itself – and meant that instead of responding to alcohol-fuelled violence, we were able to help people most in need. We will continue to maintain a visible presence in our towns on match days, and we’re hopeful that we will continue to see a reduction in violence at future games."

Those planning to enjoy the England vs Denmark game tonight (Wednesday) are reminded to drink responsibly, and pubs and off-licences are reminded of their responsibilities not to serve alcohol to people who are clearly drunk.

Premises are also reminded that they must comply with Covid regulations, and if we identify venues which are not, we will take action.