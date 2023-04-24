Simon's cycling challenge continues with Horncastle area peddle

​A brave cyclist is continuing his epic cycling challenge by undertaking a cycle around Horncastle’s corner of the Wolds.

Simon Eyley at Wold Wildlife Park with Maxi the European brown bear. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

​​Simon Eyley, Construction Manager for Chestnut Homes, is taking on the Cancer Research Cycle 300 challenge in memory of his uncle Brian Eyley and his dad Colin Eyley, who went through a tough battle with cancer, including operations to remove tumours, full chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

Simon said: “He has currently got the all clear on his PET scan which was amazing news, but was also both a celebration and realisation all at the same time, as whilst telling us the good news my dad advised he could not mentally or physically go through this fight ever again, so should his illnesses return then he would not be taking on any further treatment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon himself has also fought his own battle as he was diagnosed with liver disease, and was advised that he had five years to live unless he changed his lifestyle, as at the time he weighed 21.5 stone.

Pictured at Wolds Wildlife Park before his cycling challenge, Simon Eyley (third right) with colleagues George Varvitsiotis, Olivia Stephenson, Sam Stevens, Keith Gothorp, and John Gothorp and Maxi the European brown bear.

Simon did successfully lose weight, and now is taking on the Cycle 300 challenge, which sees participants cycling 300 miles in a month and raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon’s latest big challenge saw him set off on from the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle on a 12 mile cycle ride from the park, up to Hemingby, across to Belchford, and back through Fulletby and Toynton, joined by several of his Chestnut Homes colleagues.

Sharron Tonge, events and cafe manager at the park, said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome Simon to the park as part of his Cycle 300 challenge. His challenge is for an excellent cause and we were more than happy to support him."

So far, Simon has already smashed his 300 mile target and has already clocked up a staggering 493 miles, raising more than £1,200 in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement