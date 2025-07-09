'Simply brilliant' - Boston College turns 60 with free, family-friendly festival (IN PICTURES)

On Saturday (July 5), the education provider staged SparkFest in the town’s Central Park.

Thousands of people attended the free, family-friendly festival, enjoying a wide range of activities.

A spokesman for the college said: “The free event, open to all, welcomed past, present, and future students, families, and local residents to enjoy a jam-packed day of live performances, college showcase zones,

delicious food stalls, and community market traders.

“From Boston College race car displays to construction challenges, live animation activities and photo studio to face painting and giant inflatables – SparkFest delivered fun for all ages.”

The event also acted as a showcase of student talent, with learners taking to the stage to perform, but also helping out behind the scenes with event photography and videography.

The spokesman said organisers were ‘delighted’ with the ‘huge turnout’ and ‘the sense of community spirit that filled the park’.

Thanks were given to all those involved in staging the event and to everyone who attended.

Principal and chief executive officer Claire Foster said: “To celebrate 60 glorious years of service to our communities, I was incredibly proud that our teams chose to mark this special birthday by bringing Boston College into the heart of the town.

“I am so thankful to our amazing staff for the months of hard work to plan and deliver this fantastic event and to everyone who chose to support us and spend their Saturday at SparkFest. It was simply brilliant.”

1 . SparkFest, Boston Bailey Andrew and Britany Millar with (from left) Hudson Andrew, four, Grayson Dunn, two, and Oakley Andrew, six, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . SparkFest, Boston Zoe Patching and Amelia Patching, 12, of Stickney. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . SparkFest, Boston Pictured (from left) Grace Mackay, Orion Stokes, four, Steven Stokes, and Cleo Stokes, nine, of Wrangle. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . SparkFest, Boston Boston College level 3 music students, Allie Argent. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography