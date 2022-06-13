Singer Sharna adding to defibrillator fundraising

Singer Sharna entertains at Wolds Wildlife Park.

In a bid to raise the £2,500 needed to purchase and install a defibrillator, Wolds Wildlife Park held The Sharna Show at the park recently, with plenty of crowds coming to hear the singer perform.

Sharna, otherwise known as the park’s manager Sharon Tonge, performed a variety of songs from throughout the years, and said the crowds had a great time singing along and dancing – as were the staff!

She said: “It was fantastic, people were having a great time.

Sharna singing at Wolds Wildlife Park.

"Some people were concerned about the animals and it being too loud for them, but we did a full risk assessment beforehand and none of the animals were disturbed, they were fine – the lions even fell asleep!”

Another Sharna Show is being held today (Wednesday June 15) with bingo included in the entertainment as well, and all are invited to come along.

Wolds Wildlife Park’s staff are also gearing up for the park’s biggest fundraiser to date – their first ever summer fair, which is being held on Saturday (June 18) 10am to 5pm.

The event will see live entertainment, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a raffle, tombola, Guess the Weight of the Cake, Guess the Number of Sweets in the jar and traditional fair games.

Crowds dancing.

Stalls will also be held by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Woodland Trust and a tarot reading from Horncastle’s own Flange & Prong.

refreshments will be available as normal from the park’s cafe, including ice creams.

An on-going raffle is also running at the park - with the main prize a bear experience - to be drawn at the end of June, and all funds are going towards the defibrillator appeal.

Sharon said: “We really hope lots of people come out and support us, we also need to install the defibrillator in an old phone box, which will need to be resprayed so we need to raise as much as we can.”