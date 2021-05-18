Singers come together for Bransby Horses Big Sing Project

Vocal enthusiasts from Bransby Hoawarses have teamed up with Lincolnshire Vocal Academy (LVA) and pupils from Partney Church of England Primary School for the project.

Tara Stafford-Allen, external welfare officer at Bransby Horses and musical director at LVA led the Bransby Big Sing Project, arranging the collaboration between the three organisations and leading the warm ups and introductions.

The song chosen for the group was You Will Be Found from Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

A screenshot from the video made for the project

Tara said: “We chose You Will Be Found because of the emotional lyrics written by The Greatest Showman composers and Oscar winners, Pasek and Paul, which relates to the hundreds of desperate horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that we investigate and rescue every year.”

The whole project was done remotely, with Tara organising singing lessons and classes via Zoom and Facebook, recording and mixing, as well as producing a video to accompany the song.

Tara said: “My role as external welfare officer is to respond to public concerns about equines reported to be suffering neglect, mistreatment or abandonment, they think they’re alone, sometimes they’ve given up, and are in need of a lot of TLC.

"The song seemed to echo this and describe how the horses must be feeling.

"We’re so grateful to be able to have the rights to use the song to promote the rescue and welfare work we do at Bransby Horses over the summer months.”

Sue Kay, headteacher at Partney Church of England Primary School, said: "It is wonderful to see our Partney children using their talents to support Bransby Horses.

"This inspirational song and video gives us all hope in humanity to love and care for all of God’s creatures.

"What better example could we give our children, than that of the dedicated staff who rescue the horses and work tirelessly to give them a better life."