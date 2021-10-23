Sir Cliff’s great 80 to be screened at Lincolnshire cinemas

Sir Cliff in cinemas

Britain’s ‘Ultimate Pop Star’ invites you to be part of the most spectacular silver screen party of the year, as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

The Great 80 Tour will be beamed live via satellite next Wednesday, October 27.

After more than a year away from the stage, Sir Cliff will celebrate the return of live music by performing a selection of his greatest hits.

Promising to be one of his most exciting concerts to date, his on-stage energy and passion will be sure to everyone dancing in the aisles!

The event will also feature exclusive footage of Sir Cliff, recorded especially for cinema audiences.

The Great 80 Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 to coincide with Sir Cliff’s 80th birthday, but is now being celebrated a year later and presented by CinemaLive.

Speaking about the cinema event, Sir Cliff said: “To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve wracking, but hugely exciting!!”