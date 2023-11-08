A Skegness artist and performer is celebrating after it was confirmed her portrait of Sir Lenny Henry has helped break a world record.

Dee'Dee Lee was invited by the Sky TV Portraits Of The Year show to take part in the Guinness World Record attempt.

She was one of 200 special artists to go to the Lindley Hall in London to paint Sir Lenny Henry for the show’s 10th Anniversary.

To break the record, the 200 artists had to paint the portrait at the same time, in a single venue, painting in acrylics and complete at least 90% of the A3 portrait in one hour.

Dee'Dee Lee woth her portrait of Sir Leny Henry and her world record certificate.

The event was shown live and also joined by thousands of other artists from around the world, who took part in the event on the internet.

It was judged by an official Guinness adjudicator to make sure all the rules were followed.

Dee'Dee said: " I had entered both the portrait and landscape Sky Artist of the Year competition before and got shortlisted down to the Wildcard stage but I was so thrilled and felt so lucky to be one of the 200 artists to chosen to go to London to meet and paint Sir Lenny Henry live for The Guinness World Record Attempt.

“Then to find out we were to be broadcast live and on the internet with thousands of other artists around the world was amazing.

"When Sir Lenny Henry appeared everyone cheered – he was making everyone laugh and feel at ease and was a brilliant model for the challenge.

"I completed my portrait in time but had to wait to see if the Guinness World Record adjudicator would pass the painting.

"I took the painting home and a few days later received an email saying my portrait with the others had achieved an official Guinness World Record title.

“I was so pleased my family went with me to London and thank them and all my friends who supported me."