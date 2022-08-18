Sir William Robertson Academy celebrates A Level success

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wynn-Jones of Brant Broughton and Sebastian Bee of Grantham.

Mark Guest, headteacher at the school in Welbourn, commented: "We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been so richly rewarded.

"This year group was denied the opportunity to take their GCSE exams due to the pandemic and they have risen to the challenge of their Sixth Form courses magnificently. Bright futures lie ahead for all of our students – they have secured impressive results and they are wonderful young people who deserve to go far.”

Sebastian Bee, from Grantham, achieved A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Graphics, as well as grade A in Physics, and has secured a place at the University of Bath to study Architecture.

Sir William Robertson A level students Nathan Jacobs of Waddington, Aaron Scholes of Cranwell and Jacob Hutton of Grantham.

Peter Wynn-Jones, from Brant Broughton, is also heading to the University of Bath where he will study Mathematics, having gained A* grades in Mathematics and Further Mathematics and grade B in Physics.

Charlie Moreland, from Long Bennington, achieved A grades in History and Drama, as well as grade B in English Literature, and will be starting a degree in American Literature and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia in September.

Charles Martin, from Brant Broughton, gained grade A in Media Studies, grade B in English Literature and grade C in 3D Design, and has secured a place at the University of Lincoln to study Product Design.

Talented performer Saffron Simpson from Newark, who has appeared in every school production since joining the academy in 2015, achieved B grades in Geography, Psychology and Drama and is planning to study Psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Abigail Rowlands of Newark and Lizzie Glass of Coddington.

George Lee-Brown, from Newark, was one of three students awarded Distinction* in the BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Computing, and is going to study Cyber Security at Nottingham Trent University.

Once again, the BTEC Level 3 Sport cohort are celebrating success, with 100 per cent of students gaining Distinction*, Distinction or Merit grades in these qualifications.

Samuel Rawcliffe-Rook from Newark, Nathan Jacobs from Waddington, Jacob Hutton from Grantham and Aaron Scholes from Cranwell all achieved the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport, equivalent to 3 A levels, and Samuel and Nathan are both planning to continue their studies in this field by studying Sport and Exercise at Sheffield Hallam University.

Evie Andrews, from Newark, gained a Distinction in the Level 3 Certificate in Sport, as well as grade A in A level Drama and grade C in A level Psychology, and will also be heading to Sheffield Hallam University in September where she will study Adult Nursing.