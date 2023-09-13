Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sisters support Macmillan nurses with a charity cheese gift box

Two sisters with a successful cheese brand are providing savoury an alternative way to support the MacMillan Coffee Morning.
By christina redford
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:41 BST
Millie Haines with a Mouse House Charity Gift Box.Millie Haines with a Mouse House Charity Gift Box.
Millie Haines with a Mouse House Charity Gift Box.

Milie and Tillie Haines launched Mouse House cheeses business in 2018 from the family-run Lymn Bank Farm in Thorpe St Peter, which also produces its own brand.

Since then the success of the brand has grown beyond expectations – and now the sisters want to give something back in appreciatiation of the support they have received.

In July they launched their Charity Gift Box, supporting five charities – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Macmillan, and Alzheimer’s Society; Mind and Help for Heroes.

Most Popular
The Mouse House MacMillan Charity Box.The Mouse House MacMillan Charity Box.
The Mouse House MacMillan Charity Box.

The boxes include four of their best sellers – Garlic and Chive, Chilli, Caramelised Onion and Vintage – and £8 of the profits of the £20 sale goes to charity of the customer’s choice.

As we approach the official MacMillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 29, their goal is to push closer to their £50,000 target for this year.

"Our business has grown beyond our wildest dreams and we wanted to give something back,” explained Mollie.

"So we came up with the idea of the Charity Gift Box.

"We spoke to staff about what charities to support and give the customers the choice.

"We’ve visited the MacMillan centre in Lincoln and have sen the work the nurses do, which often goes unrecognised.

"We are very excited to see what we can achieve by supporting them.”

To buy a Mouse House Charity Gift Box, visit the website here. Or for details email [email protected]

Related topics:Sisters