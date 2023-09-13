Two sisters with a successful cheese brand are providing savoury an alternative way to support the MacMillan Coffee Morning.

Millie Haines with a Mouse House Charity Gift Box.

Milie and Tillie Haines launched Mouse House cheeses business in 2018 from the family-run Lymn Bank Farm in Thorpe St Peter, which also produces its own brand.

Since then the success of the brand has grown beyond expectations – and now the sisters want to give something back in appreciatiation of the support they have received.

In July they launched their Charity Gift Box, supporting five charities – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Macmillan, and Alzheimer’s Society; Mind and Help for Heroes.

The Mouse House MacMillan Charity Box.

The boxes include four of their best sellers – Garlic and Chive, Chilli, Caramelised Onion and Vintage – and £8 of the profits of the £20 sale goes to charity of the customer’s choice.

As we approach the official MacMillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 29, their goal is to push closer to their £50,000 target for this year.

"Our business has grown beyond our wildest dreams and we wanted to give something back,” explained Mollie.

"So we came up with the idea of the Charity Gift Box.

"We spoke to staff about what charities to support and give the customers the choice.

"We’ve visited the MacMillan centre in Lincoln and have sen the work the nurses do, which often goes unrecognised.

"We are very excited to see what we can achieve by supporting them.”