Site ‘more like a new village’

Legsby Road with the proposed site behind the hedge on the right of the picture EMN-220314-120748001

As previously reported, Greens Park Homes Ltd has submitted an application for change of use of land behind Belmont in Legsby Road to develop as a caravan/lodge site.

The road is already home to two sites, as well as the racecourse and golf club, however, residents have lodged objections and some made representations at the latest town council planning meeting to air their concerns.

Carol Turner, who lives near the proposed site was concerned over the size of development, which is stated as 80 caravans - 79 to let and one for the owner.

She said: “There could be up to 400 people on the site.

“Legsby only has 193 residents, so it would be like having another village.

“The infrastructure just isn’t there to support it.”

Agreeing over the size of the development, Sheila Brookes, who lives further along Legsby Road, also had concerns over the impact on wildlife.

She said: “It is pasture land and there is a great wildlife habitation - they will be completely put off by all the light created in that area.”

Mrs Brookes was also concerned the plans offer no activities for those using the site.

She added: “There is nothing to keep them on site and that road simply cannot take that number of cars [regularly going in and out].

“It is a one-up, one-down highway.”

Mrs Brookes also had safety concerns, as the Lindsey Trail - an award-winning horse and carriage route, the longest in the country for the ridden and driven horse - uses that road.”

Councillors also expressed these concerns and also added that the units are listed as short-term lets, but if they were purchased as second homes, this would mean people would be resident for six to eight months and extra pressure would be put on things like medical facilities.

They also felt previous plans submitted for the site, which had been rejected, should be taken into consideration.

Councillors voted to lodge their own objection as consultees to the plans on the grounds of transport, the effect on ecology and the rejection of previous plans.

However, chairman Coun Stephen Bunney pointed out supporting documents for the plans mitigated a number of these issues.