Six-time world champion calls on people from Boston and beyond to support Swimathon 2022

Six-time world champion Mark Foster.

The six-time world champion is helping to highlight the annual fundraiser that raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across Lincolnshire from May 6-8, including Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex.

He said: “Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health, and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs. Whether you’re a keen swimmer who’s in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you’re just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone. That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes. This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.

With a variety of distances available, from 400m up to 30.9k, Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK spokesman for Lincolnshire, said: “It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest, Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to get swimming, all whilst supporting causes that are close to the hearts of so many.

“One in two of us will get cancer, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy, our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to dive in this spring, raise money and help us keep investing in science today to deliver the treatments of tomorrow. Together, we will beat cancer.”