Six-year-old's walking challenge for veterans charity

Alfred Mawson with veterans on his trip to Normandy. Photo supplied

A six-year-old boy is pledging to walk, run and cycle and amazing 100 miles to raise money for a veterans charity having been inspired by a recent trip to Normandy.

At just six years old, little Alfred Mawson, from Ruskington, was inspired by a recent life-changing trip to Normandy for the 81st anniversary of D-Day.

Alongside his family, Alfred had the incredible opportunity to meet some of the heroic veterans who served during the Second World War — and inspired by the sacrifices they made has taken it upon himself to complete a challenge to run, walk, cycle, or even swim 100 miles in support of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

Alfred’s dad is a Paratrooper, and mum is an former Army medic. The Winchelsea Primary School pupil follows in the footsteps of his big sister who did a year fundraising last year and has already collected £766 via his Justgiving web page, smashing his initial £250 target.

“I want to say thank you to the veterans,” Alfred says. “They’re really brave and kind. I want to help them because they helped us.”

Having already covered at least 40 miles, Alfred is doing the challenge over the next few weeks and his goal is to complete his 100th mile in Arnhem on The Airborne March, taking place on September 6 this year. The Taxi Charity are taking veterans over as guests of honor at the event.

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans is a volunteer-led organisation that provides outings, support, and friendship to veterans across the UK. From trips to memorial sites like Normandy and the Netherlands, to social events and essential home visits, the charity makes a real difference in the lives of those who served our country and Alfred wanted to further that amazing work.

Alfred is also raising funds for Second World War veteran Harry Archer of the Royal Signals, who lives in Woodhall Spa. After his care home got his original medals framed for his 100th birthday, Alfred wanted to get him some replicas so he can still wear them.

You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/grace-mawson-2?