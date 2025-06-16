Sizzling arts event brings fun to coast in Skegness and Mablethorpe

SO Festival brought seven days of fun to pavements, promenades and parks along the coast.

In glorious sunshine a community programme ran in Skegness and Mablethorpe from June 9-15 with a SEAScape Conference for creatives kicking off the week.

This year’s festival included performers from seven countries who took part in activities and workshops.

Audiences were taken on a journey of discovery through comedy, dance, puppetry, and acrobatics.

Even the seagulls had their day in the spotlight.

A standout moment was the enigmatic MDR – Death From Laughter, a darkly comic physical theatre piece that was fully booked on Thursday and Friday nights, taking audiences on a surreal and unforgettable journey.

Local artist John Byford was in Skegness to soak up the fun and commented: “I’ve spent the past few days in Skegness, catching up with friends, meeting new faces, and hearing some truly encouraging words about arts and culture on the coast.

“In a world that feels increasingly tense and divided, art matters more than ever.

“It gives us space to reflect, to feel, to challenge, and to connect. It cuts through the noise and reminds us we’re human - and we’re in this together!

“The SO Festival was full of those moments. A real joy to be part of it, and to meet so many creative souls who believe in the power of art to make a difference.”

James Brindle, Chief Executive of organisers Magna Vitae, said: “This year’s SO Festival was a powerful reminder of the role creativity plays in bringing our communities together.

"The SO Festival Team delivered another excellent Festival, uplifting, inspiring, and important, providing opportunities and hope for our communities and audiences in challenging times.

"From international performances to grassroots workshops, the festival truly reflected the spirit of resilience, imagination, and connection that defines our region.”