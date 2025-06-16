Sizzling fun for Market Rasen Rotarians at  open farm Sunday

Market Rasen Rotarians were kept busy serving sausages at Open Farm Sunday.

It was sizzling fun for Market Rasen Rotarians when the attended an open farm event.

The Rotarians were invited back to Sutton Estates in Stainton Le Vale for the event to be the supplier of burgers and bacon and

sausage sandwiches.

It gave Rotary the opportunity to raise money which will be divided between the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Rotary’s own environmental fund, which will be used for environmental projects which Rotary gets involved with.

1,000 buns were cooked during the day.

Members said takings were about the same as last year and once again the event benefitted from good weather.

“Nearly 1000 buns were sold and about 700 served between 12noon and 13.45pm, so we serving about seven meals per minute at peak time,” said David Mason. “There were many complements about the quality of the meat, which was all supplied by local butcher, Lancasters.

"We would also like to thankTesco for donating sauces and cooking oil.

"The surplus bread and sauces, about £80 worth, were donated to New Life Church food bank in Market Rasen.

The day was also an opportunity to promote Rotarian charities.

Rotary were also able to mount a display about their work, particularly regarding a favoured International charity, Shelter Box, which Market Rasen Rotarians and Sutton Estates Charity fund have supported for many years.

Whilst the operation was staffed by Rotarians, they were pleased to have help from several volunteers who excel in the heat of the kitchen,

David added: “Thanks to all helpers and, particularly, to Sutton Estates for allowing us to feed the 5,000 once again.”