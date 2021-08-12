Skatepark to host big event this weekend

After its profile was raised by some GB success in the Olympics, Boston folk can see some top skateboard riders in action on Sunday.

By Damian Holmes
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:28 pm
The Skatepark Jam takes place on Sunday

The Boston Skatepark Jam will also feature riders doing tricks and skills on BMXs and scooters.

Members of the public are also invited along and have the chance to have a go themselves to try and win a prize or just want to watch the experts in action.

Running from 12pm-4pm, the event is being hosted by Maverick Industries and a number of local organisations will be attending,Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, One You, Lincs Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire Police, Community Alcohol Partnership, Road Hog Youth Bus, and Lincolnshire Co-op and Woman’s Aid.

They will all be giving out information on topics such as healthy living, youth opportunities, fitness, and safety. Those confirmed as attending include: .

Due to the coronavirus pandemic curtailing a big launch for the skatepark, this will be the it's first official event/

Although Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, those attending are asked to be mindful of social distancing and regularly use the sanitizing stations. Masks will also be available for use during the event.