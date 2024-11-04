Little Gracie Mae Rengger passed away on September 20 last year – and last Wednesday would have been her second birthday.

Since birth Gracie-Mae had been treated for Tetralogy of Fallot – a defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

However, in spite of receiving surgery she battled a number of health conditions before her untimely death.

Her parents Jessica and Jordon are now committed to raising funds for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund – a charity that helped them while Gracie-Mae was in hospital.

Since last year there have been three fundraising events in aid of the fund at the popular ‘Skeg Vegas’ attraction – incuding a summer mascot race.

Saturday’s event included a full race meeting, including caravan bangers, ending with a sparkling finale at 4pm featuring £10,000 worth of fireworks.

Jessica and her team of volunteers were also busy running face painters, balloon artists, a car raffle and a cake sale. Special guests were the mascot for the Katie Bear teddy, which is given to every child after heart surgery, and Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received at our Raceway events and there are so many people to thank,” commented Jessica.

"Along with a full day of racing there was a Gracie-Mae race when Somewhere Over the Rainbow was played when we did the lap of honour with the winner.

"It was especially emotional for us as November 30 would have been Gracie-Mae’s second birthday."

Coun Findley commented afterwards that he was so moved by Gracie-Mae’s story he stayed for the whole meeting. He said : “I received an invitation to attend a charity event that turned out to be a very emotional day.

“”I learned the full story of Gracie Mae and the journey she went on with family and friends.

“Thank you so much for inviting me to be a part of your special day.”

1 . Skegnes Raceway Jessica Parker (right) with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and the Katie Bear mascot. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Raceway The finale at Skegness Raceway was a spectacular display of fireworks. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegness Raceway Katie Walden (centre) won the Gracie-Mae race. Amongst those congratulating her is the Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and the Katie Bear mascot. Photo: Barry Robinson