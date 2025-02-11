Skegness 10k future looking bright after successful return

Seven hundred and 50 runners took part in the Skegness 10k, hosted for the first time by Curly’s Athletes.

Previously organised by Skegness Coasters, Curly’s got involved after the race was unable to go ahead last year.

However, Curly’s were on familiar ground, having launched the The Great British Seaside Marathon from Skegness to Mablethorpe in 2023.

The team also had the support of the Coasters around the popular flat course, which incorporated Butlin’s and the Water Leisure Park.

"The Skegness 10k is a historic race on the coast which I have run and we felt it was important to make sure it went ahead this year,” said Jonathan ‘Curly’ Frary, of Curly’s Athletes.

"The team worked super hard and are happy we helped keep the Skegness 10k a regular feature in the running calendar.

"In spite of it being our first Skegness 10k, we are delighted with the entry of 750, which is more that the previous time it was run.

"We took it on rather late at the end of last year but, going forward, we can see the race has a lot of potential and we are looking forward to developing it.

"As a result we are pausing the The Great British Seaside Marathon this year to concentrate on it.

“We would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to our pals at Butlin’s Skegness, the wonderfully welcoming Skegness Water Leisure Park, the Skegness Coasters, our army of volunteers, event partners and, of course, our team.”

Other Curly’s Athletes events taking place this year across the region include:

9th March - The Headscarf Hustle 4 mile!

6th April - Normanby Adventure Race - 10yr anniversary!

27th April - The Run for Wildlife 10k *FULL*

18th May - The BIG Green Scunthorpe 10k

8th June - Woodhall Spa 10k *FULL*

13th July Normamby Hall 10k and 3k

For more details visit https://curlysathletes.co.uk/

1 . Skegness 10k 2025 Glad to be back! Runners enjoying the flat course around Butlin's and Skegness Water Leisure Park. Photo: Curly's Athletes

2 . Skegness 10k 2025 'We did it!': Finishers in the Skegness 10k 2025. Photo: Curly's Athletes