Skegness' 2025 poppy display in Guinness World Records attempt

An exciting new Guinness World Records attempt is being made in line with the 2025 Community Remembrance Project already underway in Skegness.

Following last year’s display with more than 37,000 poppies around the Clock Tower, the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion are now aiming higher – creating nets to cascade from the 21-metre high Altitude 44 installation.

Already an army of knitters have produced more that 18,000 poppies for one of the nets that will be attached to the high ropes course near the Remembrance Garden on the seafront.

With thousands more needed, Branch vice-chair Tracy Turner said she is calling the community to arms again to create five nets of poppies, in addition to the poppies that will surround the Clock Tower again from mid-October.

Poppies outside the Poppy Shop at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness with RBL branch vice-chairman Tracy Turner and the official record bid medallion.

“This year we are going for a Guiness World Record title,” said Tracy. “The exact title is firmly under wraps - but we need the public’s help more than ever to get those knitting needles, crochet hooks and painting implements working for us.”

Weather permitting, one of the nets will be in Compass Gardens for a community tie-on Saturday, June 7. Branch vice-chair, Tracy Turner, says "The first net of five being used for this year’s project has completed and has over 18,000 poppies on it alone.

"The second net has already started and the third net will be outside Rosie Jo’s in Compass Gardens on Saturday.

"Please come along and be a part of not only this incredible Community Remembrance Project.

The Poppy shop at the Hildred's is open every Friday and Saturday from 10am - 3pm.