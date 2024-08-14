Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As thousands of families head to Lincolnshire beaches to soak up the sun, the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) has issued a warning regarding the risk of stings from sea creatures lurking in the sand.

The charity, whose volunteers keep an eye on visitors from their lookout at Winthorpe, is urging people to be particulary careful to avoid weever fish and jellyfish.

Lincolnshire World caught up with NCI water safety officer Peter Smith at the Skegness Carnival 999 Day, who confirmed incidents have been reported in the Wash.

"Fortunately we haven’t had any incidents of our dreaded enemy the weever fish along the Skegness coast but beachgoers should be vigilent,” he said.

Weever fish

"They hide themselves in the sand at high tide and people can step on them without seeing them.

"The inject venom into the foot and this can be very painful – like a bee sting.

"It’s not over serious for most people but if you suffer from anaphylactic shock it can be.”

The NCI has issued the following NHS guidance:

Jellyfish

• rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)

• remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card

• soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes …

• take painkillers as suggested by your pharmacist

Coastwatch also advises wearing beach shoesas they protect against the weever fish.