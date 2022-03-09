Skegness Academy 'so proud' of efforts to help Ukraine refugees

Skegness Academy's minibus will be used to transport all the boxes to a haulage firm in Boston that will transport the donations.

Education Welfare Officer Mrs Limb organised through an external contact for the school to be set up as a collection point for donations to support refugees fleeing the continuing conflict.

"We were overwhelmed with the response and support from the local community," said Jayne Abbott, PA to the Principal.

"We asked for donations ranging from child and baby items to medical supplies to sleeping bags and food.

Staff and volunteers busy packing in the Skegness Academy Sports Hall.

"Skegness Academy staff and local volunteers spent Saturday organising, packaging and itemising every donation ready for shipment on a haulage lorry.

"We are so proud of our staff, pupils and their families and the local community for showing such generosity and community spirit during these challenging times.

"We are also grateful to other local Greenwood Academies Trust schools, Beacon Primary Academy and Seathorne Primary Academy for also supporting with the collections."

Local volunteers who supported the packaging and itemising at Skegness Academy.