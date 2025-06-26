Skegness Aquarium celebrates 10th anniversary with VIP tour

The aquarium, built on the site of a former popular soft play attraction Panda’s Palace, is home to over 13,000 animals and 500 different species, is also involved in conservation and research.

It's part of Teen Spirit Ltd – a leisure operator that includes other Skegness attractions like Tower Cinema, Atlantis Adventure Golf & Skegness Miniport.

The aquarium houses a diverse collection of marine life, including sharks, rays, and various exotic fish.

It also participates in conservation and research initiatives.

The 10th anniversary has been celebrated with special events and activities, including a VIP tour and reception.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes was one of the guests on the tour, including one of the latest additions, Jurassic Falls.

“This is a fantastic attraction. I’m old enough to remember Panda’s Palace before because I used to go in there.

"I’ve brought my family to the aquarium many times and we have made some magical memories here.

"If you are a little stressed you can come and look at the fish and it will soon calm you down.

"There is a cafe in there as well – it’s a great place to visit and a jewell in the crown for Skegness.”

Charlton Cooper, director at Teen Spirit Ltd, said: “It was quite an investment when we opened Skegness Aquarium 10 years ago.

"There had never been an aquarium here before and it took a while to get established, which we have done now.

"The aim of the aquarium is to make education fun.

"We added Jurassic Falls during Covid, taking the model village away which some were upset about at the time but the dinosaurs are a big attraction now.

"We’ve plans for a seating area so people can stay a little longer and have just acquired some land at the front so we have plans for an outdoor play area.

"We are always trying to make it more magical and make it an all day attraction.

”The diving experience brings people from out of town and is one of only two places in the UK that offer the experience. We even have people from Scotland and abroad travelling here.

"We are proud of it.”

