Paris Olympics may be at an end but a Skegness barman will be carrying the torch for a much-loved charity supported locally when he goes the extra mile and walks to the French capital.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Sismey, who works at The Lumley pub in Skegness, is taking on the monumental 450-mile challenge next Spring to raise funds for the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre on Scarborough Avenue, as well as the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboats Institution).

The centre has been providing free seaside holidays to Derbyshire children who really need a break since 1891.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William, 28, has volunteered to take on the Skegness to Paris walk to raise money so that children can continue to enjoy a week at the centre.

Barman William Sismey, who works at The Lumley pub in Skegness, is walking all the way to Paris in aid of the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre.

Children are nominated to go to the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre if it is felt that they might not otherwise get a break, because of financial hardship or other reasons, such as caring for relatives.

William estimates his long walk will take him around four weeks to complete.

He said: “I’ve never done anything like this before. But I’ve seen people online who have taken on challenges like this and I thought I’d like to do something similar. I really wanted to challenge myself to walk to another country and do it for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre is very much loved by a lot of local people in Skegness. You always see the children enjoying themselves around and about in the town. We collect for the charity in the pub and people are always happy to give money to them.”

William is now deciding on his route from Skegness to Paris and is being supported along the way by a driving team. His aim is to encourage B&Bs to support the cause by putting him up along the way so that he can raise as much money as he can for two important charities.

“I’m getting a bit nervous now as it’s getting closer,” he said. “But I’m really looking forward to it too.”

Alan Grimadell, chair of Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, said: “William really is going the extra mile for our charity with this outstanding effort in walking all the way from Skegness to Paris. It’s an incredible undertaking and we really appreciate the lengths he is going to – quite literally – to raise money for us. Our charity has been going since 1891 and we’re enormously grateful to all the businesses in Derbyshire and in Skegness who help to keep us going with their efforts donating fun days out to the children, collecting money, volunteering, and a whole range of additional support. It would be brilliant if lots of people could support William in his efforts by donating to his cause so he can raise as much money as possible for us.”

To support William’s walk to Paris, you can visit The Lumley in Skegness or donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sally-smith-1720030774609