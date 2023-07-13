More than six million TikTok viewers have placed Skegness as the fifth most popular resort in the UK.

Skegness beach has ben ranked fifth in a new study of the UK's best beaches.

Travel and luggage experts at Bounce compiled a list of the Top 10 resorts by recording the total number of hashtag views for each UK beach on TikTok on June 20.

The latest survey comes after earlier this year Skegness once again ranked bottom in an annual survey by Which? on the best and worst seaside resorts in the UK but was awarded the Blue Flag Award managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy.

With over 83.4 million TikTok views, Brighton Beach took the Bounce crown as the UK’s best beach. TikTok videos of Brighton Beach showcased the area’s diverse culinary scene, where travellers visited a range of eateries and bars while visiting the waterfront. This viral hotspot has taken the social media platform by storm and this new data highlights the beach as the must-see spot this summer.

Second was Weymouth Beach, known for its sandy shores and family atmosphere, with 64.7 million views.

Third was Kynance Cove – often called one of the most beautiful places in Cornwall, with its crystal waters and rocky shoreline. It inspired millions of TikTok travelers to visit, with 8.5 million views dedicated to videos tagging the cornish landscapes.

Fourth was Fistral Beach in Newquay with 6,900,000 views and Skegness came in fifth with 6,500,000.

The results are part of a worldwide study of beaches from South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach and Sydney’s Bondi Beach to the UK’s Brighton Beach.

Worldwide the top beach is Bondi Beach in Australia which gained 660.3 million views with its glistening ocean, gorgeous sand, and surfing spirit.

Top beach in the US was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with 1.7 billion views as a destination for families, couples, and solo vacationers alike.The Top 10 UK rankings rankings are:

1 Brighton Beach, 83,400,000

2 Weymouth Beach, 64,700,000

3 Kynance Cove, 8,500,000

4 Fistral Beach, 6,900,000

5 Skegness Beach, 6,500,000

6 Seagrove Beach, 5,800,000

7 Rhossili Bay, 5,500,000

8 Scarborough Beach, 3,900,000

9 Achmelvich Bay, Scotland, 3,500,000

10 Sennen Cove, Penzance, 2,500,000