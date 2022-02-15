Skegness care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

Resident Anne MacDonald aged 89, loved the snowball throwing game.

In the lead-up to the games, residents at Four Seasons Aspen Lodge Care Home created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the rooms.

They also shared memories from previous Olympics, with favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and even armchair ice dancing. Residents also explored Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch.

Resident, Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Dennis Easy, 88, laughed: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me - I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Julie Esprit, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.

"Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two!”

Dennis Easy, 88, and Anne MacDonald, 89, having a go at Nordic Walking.

Aspen Lodge Care Home is located in Yarborough Road, Skegness and is part of Four Seasons Health Care.

Jennifer Morgan aged 85 a Marjorie Brownlee, 93, with their medals.